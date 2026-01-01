GRWM To: Leverage Creator Relationships to Extend the Impact of Your Brand

Join us for a webinar on Zoom on Thursday, July 23, at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT.

Content creators are not the competition, they're collaborators. As audience behavior shifts toward personality-driven platforms and influencer-led discovery, local publications have a real opportunity to extend their editorial reach, event visibility, and brand relevance through strategic creator partnerships.

This Lenfest-curated panel brings together three leaders working at the intersection of journalism, creators, and community-driven distribution. Together they will share practical frameworks for identifying the right creators, structuring collaborations that protect your brand, and connecting creator-led experiments to measurable audience and revenue growth.

Register: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/grwm_leverage_creator_relationships (FREE TO NNA MEMBERS)

SPEAKER BIOS