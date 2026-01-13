HEIDELBERG strengthens customer relations in the USA – new 'Print Media Center Americas – Home of Print'

KENNESAW, Georgia — The sales and service organization of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) in the United States continues to strengthen its customer-focused approach in this key print market. As part of this effort, the HEIDELBERG USA team will be moving to a new North American headquarters in Marietta, Georgia, less than five minutes from its current Kennesaw location.

The highlight will be a new showroom and training center where customers can experience the company's latest technologies and end-to-end solutions for the print and packaging market.

“The new site will be known as the Print Media Center Americas – Home of Print," Clarence Penge, President of Heidelberg USA, said, "reflecting the rebranding of HEIDELBERG’s global demonstration center in Wiesloch, Germany, introduced earlier this year during the company’s 175th anniversary.”

The Marietta facility will feature modern, collaborative workspaces designed for approximately 400 US-based employees, along with shared, well-designed common areas and additional onsite amenities.

“We want the Home of Print to be a place where employees and customers alike have opportunities to network and learn,” Penge said. “It’s where people come together to connect, share ideas, and work together on solutions.”

Intentionally designed for efficiency and innovation, 50% of the space will be dedicated to demonstration and training, underscoring HEIDELBERG’s strong commitment to workforce development. Its modern showroom will highlight HEIDELBERG’s latest technologies and solutions – supporting demonstrations for customers in the US, Canada and Mexico, as well as hosting industry events, workshops and customer meetings.

The purpose-built training center for operators, maintenance teams and staff has been designed to inspire learning and drive excellence across the printing industry. Once opened, Print Media Center Americas – Home of Print will continue to offer its full curriculum of free operator and maintenance training courses, which it introduced in 2022 to address the industry’s growing need for skilled operators and continuous education.

“This move affirms our focus on driving innovation, supporting education, and encouraging collaboration,” Penge said. “We’re excited for this facility to support the next generation of print professionals. It aligns perfectly with our company goals of helping our customers succeed and inspiring people to be their best.”

HEIDELBERG’s new North American headquarters will open for employees in early 2026. HEIDELBERG’s main contact number and technical service and support line, (800) 437-7388, will continue without interruption during the move. Customers and suppliers will be notified of any billing or remittance address changes. After relocating equipment and finalizing the transition, HEIDELBERG will host a grand opening event for the “Print Media Center Americas – Home of Print” later this year.

“We look forward to inviting people to the new Home of Print soon – working alongside our customers, partners, and the industry as we build new relationships and shape the future of print together,” said Penge.

ABOUT HEIDELBERG

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is a leading technology company that has been standing for innovation, quality and reliability in mechanical engineering worldwide for 175 years. With a clear focus on growth, HEIDELBERG as a total solution provider is driving further development in the core areas of packaging and digital printing, software solutions and the lifecycle business with service and consumables so that customers can achieve maximum productivity and efficiency.

The company is also focusing on expanding into new business areas such as high-precision plant engineering with integrated control, automation technology and robotics as well as the growing green technologies. With a strong international presence in approximately 170 countries, the creative power and expertise of its around 9,500 employees, its own production facilities in Europe, China and the USA and one of the largest global sales and service networks, the company is well-positioned for future growth.