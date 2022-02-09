Max Heath Postal Institute™: Understanding Periodicals

Max Heath Postal Institute™ presents Understanding Periodicals, an overview of the key rules and regs for newspapers.

Presented by the MHPI faculty on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 4 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. CT/ 2 p.m. MT/ 1 p.m. PT.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

Publishers

Printers

Circulation managers

Anyone who handles newspaper mail

Also introducing Newspaper Mail School, a certification opportunity for newspaper people who want to become proficient in dealing with USPS. Understanding Periodicals is the first course for students in the Newspaper Mail school. Interested? Sign on to the webinar to learn how to enroll and receive credit toward a Periodicals certification from NNAF.

Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/understanding_periodicals