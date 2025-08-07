Special Sessions: Surviving Realignment (exceptional dispatch, etc.)

The U.S. Postal Service is making many changes to its delivery network and transportation schemes, which affect all newspapers in the mail. Many of these changes are not beneficial to timely delivery. This session will present some things you can do to get the timeliest delivery possible to your subscribers both in-county and to more distant subscribers.

Join the Max Heath Postal Institute™ faculty — NNA Postal Chair Matt Paxton, publisher, The News-Gazette, Lexington, Virginia; Interlink CEO Brad Hill, member, Mailers Technical Advisory Committee; NNA legal counsel Tonda Rush; and NNA Executive Director Lynne Lance, member, Mailers Technical Advisory Committee — for a live webinar on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/1 p.m. MT/12 p.m. PT.

A recording will be available to NNA members following the program.

Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/special_sessions_2