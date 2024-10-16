Mirabel's all-in-one CRM recognized with the Best Ease of Use Badge by Capterra

Mirabel's all-in-one publishing CRM, used across the Newspaper Manager, Magazine Manager, and Digital Media Manager platforms, has been recognized with the "Best Ease of Use" Badge in the CRM category by customers. “Best Badges” are given to the highest-rated products based on verified user reviews in specific software categories.

This recognition highlights our commitment to providing intuitive solutions that make day-to-day operations smoother for media professionals. With features designed to streamline everything from ad management to billing, our CRM continues to be the go-to tool for publishers and media companies looking to optimize their operations.

“Our goal has always been to create a platform that is not only powerful but also user-friendly, helping publishers and media companies focus on what they do best— telling stories and serving their audience," Mirabel Technologies President Mark McCormick said. "This recognition serves as a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence. We are deeply appreciative of the trust our clients bestow upon us, and it fuels our passion to exceed their expectations at every turn."

Interested in learning more? Click here.

ABOUT NEWSPAPER MANAGER

One of the first web-based publishing CRM platforms, Newspaper Manager serves over 23,000 newspapers, magazines, websites and events in over 25 different countries.