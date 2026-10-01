NNA honors John Galer with the James O. Amos Award

At the Annual Convention & Trade Show on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, in Detroit, NNA membership came together to celebrate industry achievements — Better Newspaper Contest winners and the lifetime achievements of NNA Past Chair John Galer, the newest Amos Award winner.

Recognized as one of the highest and most dignified tributes in community journalism, the General James O. Amos Award is presented to a working or retired newspaperman who has provided distinguished service and leadership to the community press and his community.

Galer is the publisher of The Journal-News in Hillsboro, Illinois, and an NNA past chair.

See the October 2026 Publishers' Auxiliary for Galer's acceptance speech.