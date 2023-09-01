NNA joins effort to protect reporters from unjust property seizures

The National Newspaper has joined more than 50 news organizations in an effort to protect the mobile and computer devices of slain reporter Jeff German from use by Nevada law enforcement agencies.

In an amicus brief initiated by Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press to the Nevada Supreme Court, the news groups argue that the seizure of German’s mobile devices violates reporters’ confidentiality and could expose confidential sources to retaliation. German’s long reporting career for the Las Vegas Review-Journal included numerous investigative stories on an array of issues, including election fraud and sexual abuse.

The computers and phones were seized during investigation of German’s death. He died of stabbing wounds outside the home of a local official who was the subject of an investigative piece on mismanagement and bullying. The author of the brief is attorney Adam Hosmer-Henner with the law firm McDonald Carano of Reno, Nevada.