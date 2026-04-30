NNA recognizes World Press Freedom Day

NNA industry alert — April 30, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Lynne Lance, lynne@nna.org

A free press protects the rights of all Americans, National Newspaper Association Chair Martha Diaz Aszkenazy, publisher of the San Fernando (California) Valley Sun and El Sol, said today. Next Sunday, May 3, is recognized by UNESCO as World Press Freedom Day.

UNESCO’s World Trends report says press freedom has experienced its steepest decline since 2012.

“Information manipulation, including the use of AI by malicious actors, is weakening trust and national security. At the same time, independent media face growing economic fragility. Self-censorship has grown by more than 60%, driven by fear of reprisals, online harassment, judicial intimidation, and economic pressure,” the report said.

Diaz Aszkenazy said the impact of a changing technology, wars raging around the world and intimidation coming from world capitals reaches even the smallest of local communities.

“Press freedom is about so much more than the right to run a printing press. Now it is about digital expressions, podcasts, newsletters and social media, including the critical contributions of today’s newspapers that hire real reporters and editors to educate their communities. We are in danger of confusing opinion with fact and believing in digital incursions that would have us believe things that are simply not true. Deception is just another way to threaten freedom,” she said.

She called upon newspapers and their readers in the United States to take a moment on Sunday to reflect upon the importance of free expression.

“This is also a time for us to celebrate those who put their safety and well-being on the line to gather facts and tell us what is real and actionable in our own communities,” she said. “If you are fortunate enough to have access to a community newspaper, this is a great time to advertise, become a subscriber and even a contributor. Our press freedoms are safest when we engage with them.”