OP-ED for your consideration; JCPA comes up for key vote next week

NNA member:



The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act comes up for a key vote next week in the U.S. Senate and will be further considered later this year. NNA offers an editorial tailored to community newspapers for your consideration.

The editorial is linked here: https://www.nna.org/pub/doc/NNA-JCPA-Op-Ed_7-11-22.doc

Lynne Lance, executive director, National Newspaper Association/Foundation, Pensacola, Florida

