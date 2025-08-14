O’Rourke Media Group to acquire Metro Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — O’Rourke Media Group has announced the acquisition of Metro Philadelphia, Metro.us and the Philly Sports Network from Schneps Media. Metro Philadelphia is published in print three times per week and online everyday with a focus on the latest news, local events and lifestyle stories. It’s the essential guide to all things Philadelphia.

“We’re excited to welcome the Metro team to O’Rourke Media Group,” said Jim O’Rourke, CEO and owner. “We currently publish 11 local newspapers with local websites in the Philly Burbs- Bucks County and Montgomery County. Adding such a strong brand, newspaper and digital presence with Metro and the Philly Sports Network is super exciting and will position us to achieve significant audience and revenue growth with a big focus on digital.”

The combined entity will be the largest newspaper presence in the Philly market with total circulation exceeding 180,000, delivered to mailboxes and high people traffic locations across the region.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is representing Schneps Media in the transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“I am happy to pass the torch of our Philadelphia business to Jim O’Rourke,” said Joshua Schneps, CEO of Schneps Media. “He is taking on a terrific team that will benefit from his leadership, commitment to local news and knowledge of the Philadelphia market. I wish him and the team the best of luck.”

“Over the next few weeks, we’ll be proactively working together with the Schneps team to make for a smooth transition,” said O’Rourke. “I’ve really appreciated the opportunity to meet and engage with Josh on making this happen. Schneps Media is super impressive and without a doubt one of the best local media businesses in the country.”

The sale officially closed on July 31.

About Schneps Media: Schneps Media is the largest local news media company in New York State with daily and weekly community newspapers, dozens of digital media outlets and host of business and consumer events.

About O’Rourke Media Group: O’Rourke Media Group is a family-owned, diversified media company that was formed in 2018. Originally just a holding company that owned a few newspapers, O’Rourke Media Group (OMG) has established itself as an industry-leading, digital media company comprising a cutting-edge digital agency and an impressive group of award-winning, hyper-local print newspapers and niche magazines. OMG now operates in eight states, 37 markets with over 52 publications and hyper-local websites. For more company information, visit www.orourkemediagroup.com.