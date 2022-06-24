Postage rates change July 10
Jun 24, 2022
Postage rates will rise again on July 10. Periodicals published the week of July 11 will see rates rise between 7 and 10 percent, depending upon destinations, mail preparation and rate categories.
First class stamps will become 60 cents for the first ounce and 57 cents for the second ounce. Forever Stamps purchased before July 10 can be sold at the old rate of 58 cents if available and can be used after the July 10 increase.
USPS has put out the following guidance for Plant-Verified Drop Shipments (mail accepted by a USPS employee at the printing plant):
- Current Prices — PVDS mailings verified and paid for on or before July 9, 2022, using the current prices will be accepted at destination entry postal facilities through Sunday, July 24, 2022, when presented using eInduction® or eVS® processes or with appropriate verification and payment documentation (PS Form 8125 or PS Form 8017).
- New Prices — PVDS mailings may be verified and paid for beginning June 26, 2022, using the new prices, provided the shipments, when presented using eInduction or eVS processes, or with appropriate verification and payment documentation (PS Form 8125 or PS Form 8017), are not deposited at destination entry postal facilities before July 10, 2022.
- For mailings with electronic documentation, mailers must enter a Mail Arrival Date that is on or after July 10, 2022.
- For mailings with hard copy postage statements, USPS® acceptance employees must enter a Mail Arrival Date that is on or after July 10, 2022.