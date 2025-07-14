NNA pledges to collaborate with new Postmaster General Steiner

NNA Alert — July 14, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Lynne Lance, executive director, lynne@nna.org

The leadership of the National Newspaper Association sent a letter welcoming new Postmaster General David Steiner to his position.

We stressed that community newspapers are a vital resource to report local news that no other outlets cover, and to connect small businesses with customers through advertising. We then said that USPS is an essential partner for community newspaper publishers. It is the only economical delivery choice for newspapers, most of which are provided to the USPS for exceptional dispatch, and prepared and sorted for delivery by carriers with minimal added work needed. We strive to follow USPS regulations making our papers among the most efficient items for the USPS to deliver.

It is important for all members to know that moving forward, we hope to establish constructive dialogue with the PMG and USPS and draw attention to the mutual interests of our organizations. The USPS is a national treasure and serves every citizen and address in the country. As the USPS celebrates its 250th anniversary this year, we are proud to be among its original customers and for helping keep affordable and reliable universal service, six-days a week — a key priority for NNA.