PUB AUX PHOTO CONTEST report 2021

The following NNA members or freelance photographers for member newspapers won the following first-place awards in the quarterly Pub Aux Photo Contest.

Jenny Kirchner, Idyllwild (California) Town Crier

Michael Cummo, Wyoming Tribune Eagle (Cheyenne)

Brandon Davenport, The Eagle, Chadron, Nebraska

Ron Schott, Wright County Journal (Mountain Grove, Missouri)

Pete Luna, Uvalde (Texas) Leader-News

Ashley D. Swanson, Clay County News (Sutton, Nebraska)

Gina Langston, Greenfield (Missouri) Vedette

Anthony Wahl, Janesville (Wisconsin) Gazette

James Smith, Centralia (Missouri) Fireside Guard

Lonnie J. Hinton, The Vienna (Illinois) Times

Mitchell B. Keller, Dodge County Pionier (Theresa, Wisconsin)

Bill Battle, Washington (Missouri) Missourian

See winning photos and past entries here: https://www.nnafoundation.org/photo-contest

To read more articles in the annual report, visit https://nna.org/annual-report-2021