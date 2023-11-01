SOLUTIONS START HERE — Exhibitors share how they support newspaper partners

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In the Trade Show of the NNA Foundation's 137th Annual Convention at the Omni Shoreham DC, exhibitors shared case studies of newspaper partnerships and specific solutions provided.

Thad Swiderski, eType Services, recounted the new metered paywall created for the Ken Cooke of the Fredericksburg (Texas) Standard-Radio Post to assist with subscriber retention. For more information, contact Swiderski at thad@etypeservices.com or (512) 687-9055.

Devlyn Brooks, Modulist, shared how their team relieves stress of employees of the Austin (Minnesota) Herald/Albert Lea (Minnesota) Tribune, whose offices are roughly 30 miles apart. Brooks shared a testimonial from Publisher Crystal Miller, who said, “Everything runs smoothly. I don't worry about obituaries. It's like I have a trusted manager taking care of that part of our business.” Contact Brooks at devlyn@modulist.news or (701) 241-5545.

Stephanie Carey, BLOX Digital (Formerly TownNews), explored key factors that drive success in this ever-changing digital landscape, including the power of a robust paywall strategy, a streamlined purchase path and best practices to achieve tangible results. Contact Carey at scarey@bloxdigital.com or (800) 293-9576.

Emily Meffert, Column, shared how Ogden Newspapers representatives were responsible for manually handling all notice volume for multiple newspapers in a single region, in addition to managing other advertising duties. In less than six months of rolling out the Column platform, Ogden Newspapers successfully migrated 75% of their public notice orders to self-serve Contact Meffert at emily@column.us or (502) 551-4240.

Landon Morales, OwnLocal, described how OwnLocal has earned publishers over $1 billion in new, high–margin revenue while improving both print and digital retention. OwnLocal works with over 3,000 local publishers globally to help establish a strong, integrated advertising relationship with all local advertisers. Contact Morales at landon@ownlocal.com or (561) 809-1586.

William “Bill” Coady, Walterry Insurance Brokers, shared how Walterry works on behalf of NNA members to guard the benefits they receive through a risk purchasing group. Contact Coady at bcoady@walterry.com or (240) 318-5017.

Dan "Patio" Dalton, Kid Scoop, described how Jonathan Vickery of The People-Sentinel in Barnwell, South Carolina, is altering the paper since taking over ownership from Gannett. Vickery added Kid Scoop and Kid Scoop Junior to reach all members of the family, and he initially had a Subway sponsorship. Contact Dalton at patiodan@kidscoop.com or (951) 809-0345.

Bill Ryker, Anygraaf USA Inc., helped The Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News navigate a reduction in print days by deploying an ePaper solution. Staff developed a digital–specific story format along with product-specific advertising. Contact Ryker at ryker44@verizon.net or (240) 238-4140.

Bill Ostendorf, Creative Circle Media Solutions, shared how he recently consulted community leaders in Morganton, North Carolina, as they launched a new, print newspaper. They are a profit–based model using a unique membership and subscription model; their subscriber base is growing every week, and they are adding new advertisers on a steady basis. Contact Ostendorf at bill@creativecirclemedia.com or (401) 455-1555.

Jakob Fenger, Newspaper Manager, described how with optimized workflows, better data insights and a unified platform that connects the entire organization, the Community Journals staff of Greenville, South Carolina, customizes and configures the product perfectly to match their company structure. Contact Fender at jfenger@magazinemanager.com or (954) 684-3244.

Reinig Morris, Friends2Follow, shared how they were able to drive more revenue and engage more readers than ever in the Salt Lake City Weekly's yearly "Best of" contest while keeping staff time investment lower than ever. Contact Morris at Reinig@Friends2Follow.com or (801) 403-7966.

John Mahoney described how PAGE Cooperative, for 40 years, has empowered publishers to obtain the best prices while accumulating dividends for their purchases. From small weekly publications to major chains, PAGE members receive lower prices, streamlined billing and multiple sources of supply across a variety of solutions, including core commodities in newsprint, ink and plates, as well as vital new categories in digital revenue, insurance and IT security. Contact Mahoney at John.Mahoney@pagecooperative.com or (813) 951-2417.

Robin Smith, ASK-CRM, described how ASK-CRM email marketing helps Liz Bongiorno of the Times Beacon Record News Media, capture about $50,000 additional revenue that she would not otherwise have time to pursue. Contact Smith at robin@ask-crm.com or (410) 449-4777.