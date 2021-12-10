The holiday rush ⁠— are you ready?

It’s that time of year again ⁠— peak shopping and peak shipping season is here, and UPS® has a few shipping tips to help you maximize your holiday outcomes.

PREPARE TO SHIP EARLY AND SAVE UP TO 50%

Take advantage of your NNA members-only savings and receive:

50% off Domestic Next Day / Deferred

30% off Ground Commercial / Residential

50% off International Exports & 40% off Imports

Up to 50% off on additional services.

Plus, UPS Smart Pickup® service is free.

GET THE LATEST

Get the latest information on UPS’ holiday shipping calendar, services and ship by dates

Download the 2021 Year-End Schedule from ups.com/holidays for quick access to:

The most up-to-date information about important details of UPS operations, day-by-day

Year-end service and commitment time modifications

Recommended last shipping days before December 24, 2021

Information on how you can avoid surcharges

Be sure to bookmark ups.com/holidays ⁠— and make it your first stop for answers on your questions about holiday season shipping

UNWRAP BETTER SHIPPING EXPERIENCES

With continued supply chain challenges and labor shortages, businesses have the extra pressure to deliver on the promise of excellent service. However, with protection, like the small package insurance offered through UPS Capital®, you can combat common shipping mishaps. Simply enter the value in the declared value of your UPS® approved shipping system and you are on your way to better shipping experiences.

SHIP NOW

Insurance coverage is underwritten by an authorized insurance company and issued through licensed insurance producers, including UPS Capital Insurance Agency, Inc. (“UPSCIA”), a subsidiary of UPS Capital Corporation (“UPS Capital”). The insurance company, UPSCIA and its licensed affiliates reserve the right to change or cancel the program at any time. You may be offered the opportunity to insure eligible ship­ments under a policy of insurance (the “Policy”) issued: (i) directly to you; (ii) to UPS Capital; or (iii) to the sender/ publisher of this communication. Where the Policy is issued to UPS Capital or such sender/publisher, such Policy extends coverage to your eligible shipments, but you are neither an insured nor an additional insured under such Policy. In the event of a loss covered under such Policy, any resulting claim payment shall be directed to you as a loss payee. Where insurance coverage is made available through a third-party platform, details regarding the terms and conditions of that coverage is provided by UPSCIA. This information does not in any way alter or amend the terms, limitations or exclusions of the applica­ble Policy and is intended only as a brief summary. Insurance coverage is not available in all jurisdictions and coverage is governed by the terms, conditions, limitations and exclusions set forth in the applicable Policy.