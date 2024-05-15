This might be the right time for you to value and list your publishing portfolio for sale!

KEVIN KAMEN

President/CEO | Kamen & Co. Group Services LLC

It could soon be decision time for you as the owner or operator of a multi-media publishing entity. The economy is facing tough sledding.

In March, inflation increased to 3.50% from 3.20% in February. New car loan interest rates are at 7.01%; used car rates are nearly 10% at 9.73%.

Most 30-year mortgage rates are now at 7.88%; 15-year rates are at 6.96%. These average figures are not sustainable for the majority of citizens in the United States and reflect chaos both in the grocery store and at the gas station causing massive insurance, fuel, healthcare, energy, rental, and construction increases across the board. They are impacting you and your newspaper, magazine, shopper, directory, digital, and print publishing entity daily. You must wake up and respectfully smell the roses.

As a publishing company executive or key partner and component to the ownership team you have to pay attention to the details and respect the present scenario by closely monitoring your print, paper stock inventory, staffing, and operational expenses across the board. Now is the time to harden your thoughts about taking aggressive cost-cutting measures at your media entity. Consolidate staff, lease less office space, and if necessary, streamline your circulation penetration. Possibly cut back on printing as many editions and supplements as you generally produce.

Restructuring is required in difficult times and securing a fresh 2024 multi-media business plan and/or financial valuation will certainly illustrate how best to economize and make your business more profitable and attractive. Slicing away sections of your editorial content is always a difficult choice to confront so I recommend initially taking a step back, calling my office in New York for independent, professional guidance, and allow our talented team to assist you confidentially with creativity and expertise. Now is not the appropriate time to look the other way. Interest rates will not be dropping anytime soon if at all in 2024. The cost of doing business each day will continue to soar. We can make a difference to you.

Be proactive, sensible, and efficient. We are here to assist and want to be there for you!

Kevin Kamen is proud to be the expert media financial valuation resource for the Forbes 400 List of America's richest people 10 straight years. Email info@kamengroup.com