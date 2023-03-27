Win a free Washington, D.C., convention registration

PENSACOLA, Florida — Again this year, the National Newspaper Association Foundation Board of Directors will be selecting a newspaper executive to receive training at the Annual Convention & Trade Show. The qualifying newspaper must show editorial excellence and dedication to their community.

An entry consists of 3-5 examples of editorial excellence and a statement up to 300 words detailing your newspaper staff’s dedication to the community, the staff person whom you are nominating for training and anything else you think the selection committee should know.

The winner will receive one free registration and award ceremony ticket to 137th Annual Convention and Trade Show ⁠— held Sept. 28-30, 2023, at the Omni Shoreham DC ⁠— valued at more than $400. One winner will be selected.

Convention will address pressing business objectives of community newspaper owners, publishers and senior staff with educational sessions and peer sharing activities.

Nominations – self nominations OK – are due by Tuesday, July 18 here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/2022_nnaf_scholarship

Winners will be notified by August 1.

All newspapers are eligible to enter.

The Foundation will also award a convention ticket to a randomly-selected, early-bird Better Newspaper Contest entry. For more details, see 'rules' here.

The winning convention logo designer also won a free ticket.

Hope to see you in Washington, D.C., and on the Hill!

Convention registration is available to NNA members and nonmembers at https://www.nnafoundation.org/convention