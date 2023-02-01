Brokers report their 2022 publication sales
Feb 1, 2023
Sponsored content
ALABAMA
- JASPER — Cleveland Newspapers sold the Jasper Daily Mountain Eagle and Walker Magazine to Paxton Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Cleveland Newspapers in the transaction.
ARIZONA
- BULLHEAD CITY, NEEDLES & WICKENBURG — Brehm Communications sold the Mohave Valley Daily News, Wickenburg Sun, Needles Desert Star, Clippin’ the River and the Booster Advertiser to River City Newspapers. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Brehm Communications in the transaction.
CALIFORNIA
- AUBURN, FOLSOM, ROSEVILLE, PLACER, LOOMIS, LINCOLN, BIG BEAR, LAKE ARROWHEAD, YUCCA VALLEY, PALM SPRINGS — Brehm Communications sold the Auburn Journal, Folsom Telegraph, Roseville Press-Tribune, Placer Herald, Loomis News, Lincoln News Messenger, Big Bear Grizzly, Mountain News, The Hi-Desert Star, The Desert Trail and Desert Mobile Home News to Gold Mountain California Gold Media. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Brehm Communications in the transaction.
- GRASS VALLEY, PENN VALLEY — Ogden Newspapers Inc. sold the Grass Valley Union, Foothill Weekly, Wildwood Independent, Prospector, Best of Nevada County Magazine and Nevada County Visitors Guide to Gold Hill California Media Inc. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Ogden Newspapers in the transaction.
- SAN FRANCISCO — Dominion Enterprises sold Bay Area Parent to ParentCo LLC. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Dominion Enterprises in the transaction.
CONNECTICUT
- BRISTOL, NEW BRITAIN, WILLIMANTIC — Central Connecticut Communications sold the Bristol Press/New Britain Herald and Willimantic Chronicle to Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Central Connecticut Communications in the transaction.
DELAWARE
- SEAFORD — Sussex Printing Corporation sold 23 publications and hyper-local websites to
O’Rourke Media.
GEORGIA
- CARTERSVILLE, NORTH BARTOW, CHATSWORTH — Cleveland Newspapers sold the Cartersville Daily Tribune News, North Bartow News, Discover Bartow and Chatsworth Times to Paxton Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Cleveland Newspapers in the transaction.
FLORIDA
- MACCLENNY — Jim McGauley sold The Baker County Press, to Ad Director Jessica Prevatt. Ken Blum, Business Valuation Consulting, represented the seller.
- TALLAHASSEE — News Service of Florida, a digital media site, sold to GovExec. GMA represented the seller.
IDAHO
- MCCALL — The Grote and Alford families sold the McCall Star-News to CherryRoad Media. Cribb, Cope & Potts represented the Grote and Alford families.
ILLINOIS
- ARCOLA — Rankin Publishing Inc. sold Maintenance Sales News, Discover Central Illinois to RDG Media. GMA represented the seller.
INDIANA
- FORT BRANCH — Andy and John Heuring sold The Star-Times to Don Hurd, Heartland Media Group. Ken Blum, Business Valuation Consulting, represented the seller.
- FORT WAYNE — KPC Media, which includes The News Sun, Kendallville, The Star, Auburn, The Herald Republican, Angola, The Post and Mail, Columbia City, The Garrett Clipper, Garrett, Albion New Era, Albion, Churubusco News, Churubusco, Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly, Fort Wayne Community Newspapers (including The Aboite News, The Northwest News and The New Haven News), KPC Phone Books and Directories, as well as commercial printing, specialty publishing, KPC Direct, Digital Services, and their Events division was sold to Ogden Newspapers through its partnership with Journal Gazette Co.; Cribb, Cope & Potts represented KPC Media.
- PETERSBURG — Andy and John Heuring sold The Press-Dispatch to Don Hurd, Heartland Media Group. Ken Blum, Business Valuation Consulting, represented the seller.
IOWA
- BURLINGTON — Gannett Co. Inc. sold the Burlington Hawk Eye to Burlington Multimedia LLC, an affiliate company of Community Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Gannett in the transaction.
- ELDRIDGE — The Tubbs family, owners, sold the North Scott Press, the Wilton-Durant Advocate News and the West Liberty Index to J. Louis “Louie” Mullen. The Tubbs family was represented by Cribb, Cope & Potts.
- SPENCER — The Rust family sold the Le Mars Dailly Sentinel, Cherokee Chronicle Times, Spencer Daily Reporter and several other northwest Iowa publications to Gene Hall and his son Chris. The Rust family was represented by Cribb, Cope & Potts.
KENTUCKY
- BOWLING GREEN — The Gaines family sold the Bowling Green Daily News to Carpenter Media LLC/Boone Newspapers Inc. The Gaines family was represented by Cribb, Cope & Potts.
LOUISIANA
- JENA — The Franklin Estate sold The Jena (Louisiana) Times to a family member. Lewis Floyd, Business Valuation Consulting, represented the estate.
MICHIGAN
- GLADWIN — Adams Publishing Group sold the Gladwin County Record & Beaverton Clarion to J. Louis “Louie” Mullen. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Adams Publishing Group in the transaction.
- WEST BRANCH – The Perlberg family, owner of Sunrise Printing and Publishing Inc., which owns the Ogema County Herald, Arenac County Independent and the Oscoda County Herald, sold to CherryRoad Media. The Perlberg family was represented by Cribb, Cope & Potts.
MISSOURI
- MARSHALL — The Rust family sold several newspapers in Missouri and Arkansas, including the Missouri newspapers Marshall Democrat-News, Monett Times, Cassville Democrat and South Missourian News in Thayer; and Arkansas newspapers, Carroll County News in Berryville, Lovely County Citizen in Eureka Springs, The News in Salem, Villager Journal in Cherokee Village and the Clay County Times-Democrat in Piggott. The Rust family was represented by Cribb, Cope & Potts.
MONTANA
- CUT BANK — The Kavanagh family sold the Cut Bank Pioneer Press, Shelby Promoter, Glacier Reporter and the Valerian newspaper to Mullen Newspapers. The Kavanagh family was represented by Cribb, Cope & Potts.
- LIVINGSTON — The Sullivan family sold Yellowstone Newspapers, which includes the daily Livingston Enterprise, daily Miles City Star, Dillon Tribune, Judith Basin Press, Big Timber Pioneer, Laurel Outlook, Stillwater County News, Carbon County News, Bighorn County News, Lewistown News-Argus, Glendive Ranger-Review, Independent Press and the Terry Tribune to Adams Publishing Group. The Sullivan family was represented by Cribb, Cope & Potts.
NEVADA
- LAUGHLIN — Brehm Communications sold the Laughlin Times and Laughlin Entertainer to River City Newspapers. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Brehm Communications in the transaction.
NEW JERSEY
- HAMMONTON – The Donio family sold the Hammonton Gazette to J. Louis “Louie” Mullen. The Donio family was represented by Cribb, Cope & Potts.
- WHIPPANY — NJ Hills Media Group sold 14 local weekly newspapers, including the Morristown Bee and Chatham Courier, to Corporation for NJ Local Media. GMA represented the seller.
NORTH CAROLINA
- LEXINGTON, ASHEBORO, BURLINGTON, KINSTON, NEW BERN, JACKSONVILLE — Gannett Co. Inc. sold the Lexington Dispatch, Asheboro Courier-Tribune, Burlington Times-News, Kinston Free Press, New Bern Sun Journal and The Daily News of Jacksonville to Paxton Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Gannett in the transaction.
NORTH DAKOTA
- DEVILS LAKE — Gannett Co. Inc. sold the Devils Lake Journal and Country Peddler to MCM Media. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Gannett in the transaction.
OHIO
- BRYAN — Bryan Publishing Company and Napoleon Inc. sold the daily Bryan Times and daily Northwest Signal (Napoleon) to AIM Media Midwest LLC. The sellers were represented by Cribb, Cope & Potts.
NEW MEXICO
- ESPAÑOLA — The Rio Grande Sun was sold to El Rito Media. Dirks, Van Essen & April advised The Rio Grande Sun in the transaction.
- SILVER CITY, DEMING — Gannett Co. Inc. sold the Silver City Sun-News and Deming Headlight to Silver City Publishing Co. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Gannett in the transaction.
OHIO
- POMEROY, GALLIPOLIS — AIM Media Midwest sold the Pomeroy Daily Sentinel and Gallipolis Daily Tribune to WV News. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented WV News in the transaction.
OKLAHOMA
- ARDMORE, SHAWNEE — Gannett Co. Inc. sold the Daily Ardmoreite in Ardmore, the Shawnee News-Star, and the Bryan County News to CherryRoad Media. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Gannett in the transaction.
RHODE ISLAND
- BLOCK ISLAND — Central Connecticut Communications sold the Block Island Times, Block Island Summer Times, Block Island Magazine, and Block Island Weddings to Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Central Connecticut Communications in the transaction.
SOUTH CAROLINA
- CHARLOTTE — McElvy Partners sold The Weekly to Street Media. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented McElvy Partners in the transaction.
SOUTH DAKOTA
- LENNOX, TEA — Independent Publishing sold the Lennox Independent and Tea Weekly to J. Louis Mullen. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Independent Publishing in the transaction.
TENNESSEE
- CLEVELAND, COOKEVILLE — Cleveland Newspapers sold the Cleveland Daily Banner, Bradley Essential, Cookeville Herald-Citizen, and 385 Magazine to Paxton Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Cleveland Newspapers in the transaction.
TEXAS
- DALLAS — William Shroeder sold TravelHost, a national travel magazine and website, to Bridge News. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented William Shroeder in the transaction.
- HOUSTON, DALLAS, FORT BEND — McElvy Partners sold The Greensheet, The Leader, Fort Bend Star, and the Fort Bend Business Journal to Street Media. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented McElvy Partners in the transaction.
- SHERMAN, WAXAHACHIE, STEPHENVILLE, BROWNWOOD, ALICE, VAN ALYSTNE, ANNA, MELISSA, PROSPER, MIDLOTHIAN, BALLINGER, GLEN ROSE, CROSS TIMBER — Gannett Co. Inc. sold the Sherman Herald Democrat, Waxahachie Daily Light, Stephenville Empire-Tribune, Brownwood Bulletin, Alice Echo News-Journal, Van Alystne Leader, Anna/Melissa Tribune, Prosper Press, Grayson County Shopper, Midlothian Mirror, Runnels County Register, Glen Rose Reporter, and Cross Timber Trading Post to CherryRoad Media. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Gannett in the transaction.
UTAH
- RICHFIELD, VERNAL, ROOSEVELT — Brehm Communications sold the Richfield Reaper, Vernal Express, and Uintah Basin Standard to CherryRoad Media. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Brehm Communications in the transaction.
WEST VIRGINIA
- POINT PLEASANT — AIM Media Midwest sold the Point Pleasant Register to WV News. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented WV News in the transaction.