Enterprise stays local through acquisition by GM Corissa Davidson

DAKOTA MORLAN

Calaveras Enterprise

The Calaveras Enterprise of San Andreas, California, a newspaper with roots in the Mother Lode region dating back to 1851, has a new owner/publisher, Corissa Davidson.

Davidson has worked at the Enterprise in virtually every capacity since 2015, starting at the front desk and moving into the classifieds, legals, accounting and sales departments when needed. She has also written a column, taken photographs and even delivered papers, on occasion. In 2020, Davidson became general manager at the paper. Since the passing of longtime owner/publisher Ralph Alldredge in October, she has overseen all aspects of the company and has kept things running smoothly.

“My years at the Enterprise have been rewarding and exciting,” Davidson said. “The confidence that Ralph and [his wife] Claudia have shown in me to continue the Enterprise is humbling, and I will work hard to honor the legacy they started. I am grateful for the examples they have set and the time they have invested in me. I will carry on with excellence and determination.

“I found a home within the news community. I’ve met wonderful people; I’ve worked with some of the best in our community. I have grown and thrived within this community, and I’m excited to take the next step and become an owner/publisher.”

Davidson is a Calaveras County local who graduated from Bret Harte Union High School. She is now raising her children in the community where she grew up.

While hundreds of newspapers in the United States have shut their doors since the beginning of the pandemic, the Enterprise remains in business as one of the few locally owned newsrooms in California.

“Having a local community paper is essential to the health of a community,” Davidson said. “We have had amazing support from our community. We have fought to keep our paper local and surviving. Now it is time to push ahead and fulfill our potential.

“I will continue to fight and prove that freedom of the press is still important and still necessary. We have a very unique community; we need a paper to cover what is going on here and is important to us. We have access to national and state news from many sources, but we need more than that. It is crucial to have coverage in our community, about our community. We will continue to provide accurate, timely news that subscribers need and want that is by locals and for locals. We will be financially responsible in order to maintain a community paper in Calaveras.”