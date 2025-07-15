Emergency Preparedness: Free Metro Special Section & Resources

Metro Creative shared that their employees' thoughts and condolences are with everyone affected by the Texas floods.

As regions throughout the U.S. and Canada face increased risk of extreme weather events, Metro is here to help you drive and support emergency preparedness efforts in your community.

Search keyword preparedness on your Metro site to find a variety of images, editorial features, social media posts, pages and ad templates for print and online use. In addition to these resources, we are providing free access to our Emergency Themed Special Section for all Metro subscribers.

Section features focused on everything from power outage prep to involving kids in emergency preparedness can be run as a section or pages to help keep your community informed and prepared.

See Your Preparedness & Responder Appreciation Resources

Have a Specific Content Request? Let Us Know Here!