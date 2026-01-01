Conducting research, prospecting, and mastering insights with AI

Don't miss this webinar with Shannon Kinney, Founder and CEO of Dream Local Digital, who brings more than 40 years of experience in developing scalable digital marketing strategies to every presentation she makes.

Kinney will focus on prospecting, pre-meeting research and mastering insights to get in the door while identifying smart AI prompts that yield outstanding results.

The webinar will be on Thursday, April 16, 2-3 p.m. CT. Reserve your spot today! Visit arkansaspress.org/shop/ and select "WEBINAR"

The registration fee is $25.

Jointly presented by the Arkansas Press Association, Mississippi Press Association, and Tennessee Press Association.