DeJoy honors Rush at her last Mailers Technical Advisory Committee in Washington, DC

USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy honors Tonda Rush, NNA legal counsel, at her last Mailers Technical Advisory Committee (MTAC) meeting in Washington, D.C. Rush is retiring in 2024 after 30+ years as NNA's top public policy and postal person, and in the months ahead will continue behind-the-scenes as a lawyer and consultant to help the boards when needed. NNA Executive Director Lynne Lance succeeds Rush on the MTAC.