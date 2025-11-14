Important Update: Periodicals Mailing Privileges Application Process

NNA alert

Contact: Lynne Lance, lynne@nna.org

The U.S. Postal Service, in an Industry Alert dated Nov. 13, made some changes to the Periodicals permit application process. The alert stated:

The Postal Service would like to inform you of recent updates to PS Form 3500, Application for Periodicals Mailing Privileges, and the initial steps involved in the application process.

To help ensure a smooth experience, mailers new to the Periodicals application process should begin by contacting the Pricing and Classification Service Center (PCSC) for an initial review. This step helps confirm that basic eligibility requirements are met before proceeding.

Once PCSC determines that your publication is minimally qualified, you’ll be asked to:

Pay the application fee at your Original Entry office

Submit the completed application, payment receipt, and all required documentation requested directly to PCSC

All other aspects of the application and approval process remain the same.

This change does not impact any applications already submitted. If you have any questions or need assistance, feel free to reach out to PCSC at PCSC@usps.gov

NNA believes that this will improve the application process, because it will require applicants to to begin the process with the entity within the Postal Service that is most knowledgeable about Periodical permit applications rather than with local offices that are usually not as informed on the details of Periodicals mail.