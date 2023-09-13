MediaNews Group acquires ﻿Times-Shamrock Communications Newspapers

SCRANTON, Pennsylvania — Times-Shamrock Communications is selling its newspaper group, including The Scranton Times-Tribune, to MediaNews Group effective August 31, CEO Jim Lewandowski announced. The Times-Shamrock family of newspapers reaches a combined readership of more than a million in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, represented Times-Shamrock Communications in the transaction. Terms were not disclosed.

The sale, announced during an all-staff Zoom meeting, includes the company's four daily newspapers — The Times-Tribune, The Citizens' Voice, The Republican Herald and The Standard Speaker — as well as its weekly and periodic newspapers, commercial printing operations, Absolute Distribution Inc. and Times-Shamrock Creative Services.

It does not include the Times-Shamrock's radio or billboard operations, or the Scranton Times Building.