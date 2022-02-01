News Fellows to take on D.C. this March, report on climate change

Planning for the News Fellows program — sponsored by the Michigan Press Association Foundation and National Newspaper Association Foundation — is currently underway by Lisa McGraw, MPA’s public affairs manager.

During the NNA’s Community Newspaper Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C., March 17, 2022, fellows will develop new skills by looking at issues from a community newspaper perspective.

Fellows will tackle the hot topic of “climate change” and study with veteran journalists to distinguish facts from spin, dig into different sides of the story and meet with key individuals to discuss the topic in D.C.

They then produce a news story for publication.