NNA allied partner offers free webinar, Revenue Opportunities for Newspaper Podcasts

In this live webinar scheduled for Thursday, November 17, at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT/12 p.m. MT/11 a.m. PT, OurHometown CEO Matt Larson will outline the revenue opportunities for newspapers in podcasting.

From host-read and programmatic advertising to new subscription tools on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, there have never been more ways to monetize audio.

Larson will also demonstrate some of the automated tools for generating audio from text content, including OurHometown's Audio Articles.

The session is free to attend; register now to reserve your seat: https://our-hometown.com/register-now-for-revenue-opportunities-for-newspaper-podcasts/