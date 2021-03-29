Pub Aux Live! Coming to a Mail Acceptance Unit Near You
Mar 29, 2021
Seamless Acceptance for all Full Service IMb mailers begins in July.
These and other effects may be ahead for mailers:
- No real-time weighing
- Verification by sampling only
- Penalties may be assessed if mail does not match 3541 form
- Discrepancies because of inserts or paper weights may result in assessments
- Beware of using old labels
Who should attend: Printers, publishers, circulation managers, data preparers, software experts
Guest Presenter:
- Roshonda Jackson, Manager of Business Acceptance Performance, USPS
Interviewers:
- Matthew Paxton, NNA Postal/Government Relations chair
- Brad Hill, president, Interlink, Inc.
Free to NNA members; $30 nonmembers — register here.
Thanks to Interlink for sponsoring