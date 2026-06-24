Senate postal hearing reveals need for publisher engagement

NNA industry alert

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Lynne Lance, lynne@nna.org

Prior to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on USPS reform hearing, the National Newspaper Association submitted a statement to the committee and met with committee staff to share concerns about rising postal costs, declining service performance, and the impact these issues are having on community newspapers and the customers who rely on them. Unfortunately, many of those concerns received little attention during the proceeding.

Committee Chairman Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) outlined a vision for USPS that would rely heavily on higher postage rates, reduced delivery frequency, and a diminished role for the Postal Service in the nation's communications infrastructure. While intended to address USPS financial challenges, proposals such as significantly increasing postage rates and reducing service to four days per week would raise serious concerns for mail users, including newspapers, small businesses, and rural communities.

Members of the minority focused much of their attention on election mail issues and proposed USPS responses to recent executive actions, while spending less time discussing the long-term structural and financial challenges facing the organization. Meanwhile, several senators raised concerns about ongoing service problems in their states, reflecting frustrations that are shared by postal customers across the country.

One of the more notable exchanges came from Senator Josh Hawley (R-Missouri), who pressed USPS leadership about severe mail service problems in the St. Louis area. While the challenges in St. Louis may be among the most visible in the nation, the concerns he raised echoed complaints heard from communities across the country. Delayed deliveries, inconsistent service, and customer frustration are not isolated incidents — they are symptoms of broader operational issues that continue to undermine confidence in the Postal Service.

Postmaster General David Steiner faced difficult questions regarding both service performance and USPS finances. While he emphasized the importance of the mailing industry to the American economy, committee members appeared unconvinced by many of his responses. Questions about labor costs, service reliability, and specific operational challenges often produced answers that did little to reassure lawmakers that USPS has a clear path forward. Particularly concerning was his apparent lack of preparation for questions regarding the well-documented service problems in St. Louis, which left committee members dissatisfied and reinforced concerns about USPS management's understanding of local service failures.

Perhaps the most concerning takeaway from the hearing was the lack of consensus on solutions. Members expressed frustration with USPS performance, but there was little agreement on how to improve service while maintaining affordability and financial sustainability. The result was a hearing that generated more questions than answers about the future direction of postal policy.

NNA remains committed to working with Congress, USPS leadership, and regulators to advance practical solutions that protect the nation's mail system and the communities it serves. Community newspapers depend on a Postal Service that delivers reliable service at reasonable rates, and Americans deserve a system that is accountable to the public.

We encourage newspaper publishers, readers, and all postal customers to contact their U.S. Senators and urge them to support policies that ensure the Postal Service remains accountable, accessible, and affordable for the communities and businesses that depend on it every day.