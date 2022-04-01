Through the viewfinder ⁠— 2nd quarter 2022

Winning photographs in the Second Quarter 2022 Pub Aux Photo contest, taken from March 10, 2021, to March 10, 2022, captured detail.

TOP TO BOTTOM

Lisa Mita of the Hanover Eagle of Bernardsville, New Jersey, captured pure joy — and first–place Sports photo — with this snapshot post against-the-odds football upset.

Kamryn Kozisek of The Eagle in Chadron, Nebraska, topped the Features category with this close up, sharp shot of science education.

Using a wide angle to show all the detail yet to be examined, Pete Luna of the Uvalde (Texas) Leader-News won first place News photo for this shot of local police searching a field.

The first-place winners in each category receive personalized coffee mugs featuring a winning photo or a print of their photo. See past winners and entries here: https://www.nnafoundation.org/photo-contest