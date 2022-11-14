Woodward Communications Inc. acquires leading print and digital publications

Magna Publications Inc. announced Oct. 4 that it has sold In Business print and digital publications as well as associated events to Woodward Communications Inc., based in Dubuque, Iowa.

Bill Haight, president of Magna Publications, said, “I’m very proud of what the In Business team has done with the magazine since we acquired it over 30 years ago. Now, I feel that it is in good hands with Woodward, which brings new resources and expertise to this premiere Madison business resource.”

Tom Woodward, CEO/President of WCI, and Ellen Cameron, In Business associate publisher, will provide overall leadership and management of In Business, while it seeks out a new publisher. All of In Business’ employees will continue with the business.

“We’re very excited about this opportunity as it aligns well with our strategy and purpose of providing quality local content and services that support and grow strong communities,” Woodward said. “Bill and the In Business team have done an outstanding job of servicing the greater Madison area business community and our core strategy and values align very well, which were important aspects of putting together this opportunity.”

WCI further announced it acquired Insight Publications LLC, based in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Insight Publications was founded in 2007 by business partners Brian Rasmussen and Margaret LeBrun. Rasmussen became the sole owner of Insight Publications in 2018.

Rasmussen will continue in his current role as publisher, providing overall leadership and management of Insight’s products and services. Additionally, all of Insight Publication’s employees will continue with the business.

Insight Publications products include Insight on Business and Insight on Manufacturing, which serve an 18-county region in Northeast Wisconsin. Insight on Business reaches over 40,000 business decision leaders monthly and over 6,000 weekly via its e-newsletter. Insight on Manufacturing reaches over 6,400 manufacturing decision-makers every other month and over 1,500 monthly via its e-newsletter.

Insight’s events include: Invite Executive Networking; Manufacturing First Expo & Conference, InDevelopment; Women of Influence; Mergers and Acquisition Symposium; and the Insight Open Golf Event.

“While In Business and Insight will continue to operate as two distinct teams and maintain their respective products and brands, this does create a great opportunity to further grow and enhance our ability to inform and educate our readers, recognize outstanding businesses and their leaders as well as provide powerful and effective print, digital and event marketing and advertising solutions to these business communities,” Woodward said.