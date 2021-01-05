Through the viewfinder ⁠— First Quarter 2021

Winning photographs in the First Quarter 2021 Pub Aux Photo Contest all captured strong emotions.

Despite the face mask covering Sgt. First Class Evan Bock's face, Michael Cummo of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle captured pure joy and first place in the winning Features photo.

Jenny Kirchner of the Idyllwild (California) Town Crier topped the News category for the raw photograph of a fire victim.

Brandon Davenport of The Eagle in Chadron, Nebraska, captured first place Sports photo for his close-up shot of a steer fighting to stay up.

The first-place winners in each category receive personalized coffee mugs featuring a winning photo or a print of their photo.

